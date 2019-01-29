App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Savita Oil Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 602.02 crore, up 31.32% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 602.02 crore in December 2018 up 31.32% from Rs. 458.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.47 crore in December 2018 up 26.44% from Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.23 crore in December 2018 up 19.23% from Rs. 59.74 crore in December 2017.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 31.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 24.09 in December 2017.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 907.75 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.91% returns over the last 6 months and -37.36% over the last 12 months.

Savita Oil Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 597.54 568.42 453.57
Other Operating Income 4.48 4.63 4.88
Total Income From Operations 602.02 573.05 458.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 460.45 460.04 339.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.29 2.35 0.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.29 -20.10 -7.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.71 12.57 11.44
Depreciation 6.01 5.78 6.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.62 83.71 62.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.65 28.70 45.75
Other Income 18.57 7.24 7.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.22 35.94 53.22
Interest 5.04 10.76 2.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.18 25.18 50.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.18 25.18 50.44
Tax 15.71 6.96 15.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.47 18.22 35.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.47 18.22 35.17
Equity Share Capital 14.32 14.32 14.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.05 12.72 24.09
Diluted EPS 31.05 12.72 24.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.05 12.72 24.09
Diluted EPS 31.05 12.72 24.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results #Savita Oil Tech #Savita Oil Technologies

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.