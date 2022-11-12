Savita Oil Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 865.35 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 865.35 crore in September 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 712.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.80 crore in September 2022 up 20.09% from Rs. 58.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 88.28 crore in September 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 42.06 in September 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 301.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.87% returns over the last 6 months and 17.30% over the last 12 months.