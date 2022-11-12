 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Savita Oil Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 865.35 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 865.35 crore in September 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 712.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.80 crore in September 2022 up 20.09% from Rs. 58.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 88.28 crore in September 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 42.06 in September 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 301.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.87% returns over the last 6 months and 17.30% over the last 12 months.

Savita Oil Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 857.46 893.41 706.49
Other Operating Income 7.90 7.49 5.62
Total Income From Operations 865.35 900.90 712.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 659.90 626.06 565.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.95 36.95 3.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.89 -20.24 -0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.35 21.88 16.80
Depreciation 4.94 4.79 5.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.16 104.48 44.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.94 126.99 77.55
Other Income 10.12 4.55 5.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.06 131.54 83.03
Interest 10.05 7.92 3.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.01 123.62 79.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.01 123.62 79.36
Tax 23.21 32.84 21.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.80 90.78 58.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.80 90.78 58.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.80 90.78 58.12
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.10 65.69 42.06
Diluted EPS 10.10 65.69 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.10 65.69 42.06
Diluted EPS 10.10 65.69 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm
