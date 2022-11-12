English
    Savita Oil Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 865.35 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 865.35 crore in September 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 712.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.80 crore in September 2022 up 20.09% from Rs. 58.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 88.28 crore in September 2021.

    Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 42.06 in September 2021.

    Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 301.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.87% returns over the last 6 months and 17.30% over the last 12 months.

    Savita Oil Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations857.46893.41706.49
    Other Operating Income7.907.495.62
    Total Income From Operations865.35900.90712.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials659.90626.06565.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.9536.953.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.89-20.24-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.3521.8816.80
    Depreciation4.944.795.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.16104.4844.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.94126.9977.55
    Other Income10.124.555.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.06131.5483.03
    Interest10.057.923.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.01123.6279.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.01123.6279.36
    Tax23.2132.8421.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.8090.7858.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.8090.7858.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.8090.7858.12
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1065.6942.06
    Diluted EPS10.1065.69--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1065.6942.06
    Diluted EPS10.1065.69--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

