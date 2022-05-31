 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Savita Oil Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 828.11 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 828.11 crore in March 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 656.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.05 crore in March 2022 down 34.91% from Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 140.59 crore in March 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 68.84 in March 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,080.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -2.82% over the last 12 months.

Savita Oil Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 818.96 763.03
Other Operating Income 9.15 4.20
Total Income From Operations 828.11 767.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 616.15 601.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.44 9.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.17 2.54
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 23.11 16.62
Depreciation 5.60 5.39
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 71.88 62.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.75 68.87
Other Income 6.27 9.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.03 78.52
Interest 6.05 3.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.97 74.62
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.97 74.62
Tax 22.92 16.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.05 58.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.05 58.46
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.05 58.46
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.53 41.11
Diluted EPS 45.53 41.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.53 41.11
Diluted EPS 45.53 41.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
