Savita Oil Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 828.11 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 828.11 crore in March 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 656.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.05 crore in March 2022 down 34.91% from Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 140.59 crore in March 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 68.84 in March 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,080.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -2.82% over the last 12 months.