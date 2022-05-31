English
    Savita Oil Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 828.11 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 828.11 crore in March 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 656.32 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.05 crore in March 2022 down 34.91% from Rs. 96.86 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.63 crore in March 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 140.59 crore in March 2021.

    Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 68.84 in March 2021.

    Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,080.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -2.82% over the last 12 months.

    Savita Oil Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations818.96763.03
    Other Operating Income9.154.20
    Total Income From Operations828.11767.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials616.15601.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.449.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.172.54
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost23.1116.62
    Depreciation5.605.39
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses71.8862.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.7568.87
    Other Income6.279.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0378.52
    Interest6.053.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.9774.62
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax85.9774.62
    Tax22.9216.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.0558.46
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.0558.46
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.0558.46
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.5341.11
    Diluted EPS45.5341.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.5341.11
    Diluted EPS45.5341.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2022
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.