Savita Oil Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore, up 2.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore in June 2023 up 2.16% from Rs. 900.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.64 crore in June 2023 down 38.71% from Rs. 90.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.09 crore in June 2023 down 36.85% from Rs. 136.33 crore in June 2022.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 65.69 in June 2022.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 300.10 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.