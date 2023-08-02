English
    Savita Oil Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore, up 2.16% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore in June 2023 up 2.16% from Rs. 900.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.64 crore in June 2023 down 38.71% from Rs. 90.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.09 crore in June 2023 down 36.85% from Rs. 136.33 crore in June 2022.

    Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 65.69 in June 2022.

    Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 300.10 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.

    Savita Oil Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations912.23945.41893.41
    Other Operating Income8.0910.207.49
    Total Income From Operations920.32955.61900.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials761.75775.57626.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.8916.2536.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.2627.46-20.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3618.5321.88
    Depreciation4.685.754.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.5770.68104.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.3341.37126.99
    Other Income17.0914.294.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.4155.66131.54
    Interest8.526.527.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.8949.14123.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.8949.14123.62
    Tax17.2512.7232.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.6436.4290.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.6436.4290.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.6436.4290.78
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.055.2765.69
    Diluted EPS8.055.2765.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.055.2765.69
    Diluted EPS8.055.2765.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 2, 2023

