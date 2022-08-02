 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Savita Oil Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.90 crore, up 42.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 900.90 crore in June 2022 up 42.83% from Rs. 630.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.78 crore in June 2022 up 12.28% from Rs. 80.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.33 crore in June 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 119.20 crore in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 65.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 58.01 in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,240.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Savita Oil Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 893.41 818.96 625.52
Other Operating Income 7.49 9.15 5.25
Total Income From Operations 900.90 828.11 630.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 626.06 616.15 461.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.95 15.44 4.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.24 10.17 -18.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.88 23.11 22.13
Depreciation 4.79 5.60 5.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.48 71.88 51.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.99 85.75 104.56
Other Income 4.55 6.27 9.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.54 92.03 114.14
Interest 7.92 6.05 5.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.62 85.97 108.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.62 85.97 108.46
Tax 32.84 22.92 27.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.78 63.05 80.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.78 63.05 80.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 90.78 63.05 80.85
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.69 45.53 58.01
Diluted EPS 65.69 45.53 58.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.69 45.53 58.01
Diluted EPS 65.69 45.53 58.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
