Savita Oil Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 900.90 crore, up 42.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.90 crore in June 2022 up 42.83% from Rs. 630.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.78 crore in June 2022 up 12.28% from Rs. 80.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.33 crore in June 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 119.20 crore in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 65.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 58.01 in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,240.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)