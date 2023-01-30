 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Savita Oil Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.57 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 908.57 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 767.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.69 crore in December 2022 down 50.92% from Rs. 58.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.04 crore in December 2022 down 36.79% from Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2021.

Savita Oil Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 898.29 857.46 763.03
Other Operating Income 10.28 7.90 4.20
Total Income From Operations 908.57 865.35 767.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 750.33 659.90 601.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.10 45.95 9.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.02 -25.89 2.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.66 19.35 16.62
Depreciation 5.12 4.94 5.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.87 68.16 62.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.50 92.94 68.87
Other Income 11.41 10.12 9.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.92 103.06 78.52
Interest 10.93 10.05 3.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.99 93.01 74.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.99 93.01 74.62
Tax 8.29 23.21 16.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.69 69.80 58.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.69 69.80 58.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.69 69.80 58.46
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 10.10 41.11
Diluted EPS 4.15 10.10 41.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 10.10 41.11
Diluted EPS 4.15 10.10 41.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited