Savita Oil Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.57 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.57 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 767.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.69 crore in December 2022 down 50.92% from Rs. 58.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.04 crore in December 2022 down 36.79% from Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2021.