    Savita Oil Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.57 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 908.57 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 767.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.69 crore in December 2022 down 50.92% from Rs. 58.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.04 crore in December 2022 down 36.79% from Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2021.

    Savita Oil Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations898.29857.46763.03
    Other Operating Income10.287.904.20
    Total Income From Operations908.57865.35767.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials750.33659.90601.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.1045.959.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.02-25.892.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6619.3516.62
    Depreciation5.124.945.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.8768.1662.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5092.9468.87
    Other Income11.4110.129.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.92103.0678.52
    Interest10.9310.053.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.9993.0174.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.9993.0174.62
    Tax8.2923.2116.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.6969.8058.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.6969.8058.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.6969.8058.46
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1510.1041.11
    Diluted EPS4.1510.1041.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1510.1041.11
    Diluted EPS4.1510.1041.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
