Savera Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.95 crore, down 16.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.95 crore in March 2020 down 16.66% from Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 up 126.44% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2020 up 81.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2019.

Savera Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2019.

Savera Ind shares closed at 41.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)