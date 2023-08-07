English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Savera Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.35 crore, up 17.8% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savera Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.35 crore in June 2023 up 17.8% from Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 down 13.11% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2023 up 0.7% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

    Savera Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2022.

    Savera Ind shares closed at 41.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Savera Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.3516.2514.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.3516.2514.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.792.552.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.170.020.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.774.293.69
    Depreciation0.640.690.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.965.604.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.033.103.52
    Other Income0.630.640.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.673.743.69
    Interest0.050.070.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.623.663.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.623.663.64
    Tax0.930.980.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.692.693.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.692.693.10
    Equity Share Capital11.9311.9311.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.262.60
    Diluted EPS2.262.262.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.262.60
    Diluted EPS2.262.262.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Savera Ind #Savera Industries
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!