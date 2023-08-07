Savera Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.35 crore, up 17.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.35 crore in June 2023 up 17.8% from Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 down 13.11% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2023 up 0.7% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

Savera Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2022.

Savera Ind shares closed at 41.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)