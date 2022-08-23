Savera Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore, up 225.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore in June 2022 up 225.75% from Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022 up 313.26% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022 up 758.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Savera Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2021.

Savera Ind shares closed at 41.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)