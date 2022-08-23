English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Savera Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore, up 225.75% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savera Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore in June 2022 up 225.75% from Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022 up 313.26% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022 up 758.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

    Savera Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2021.

    Close

    Savera Ind shares closed at 41.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Savera Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.739.334.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.739.334.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.231.480.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.190.120.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.693.742.39
    Depreciation0.590.640.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.03----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.473.732.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.52-0.40-1.57
    Other Income0.170.200.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.69-0.20-1.31
    Interest0.050.050.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.64-0.24-1.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.64-0.24-1.45
    Tax0.540.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.10-0.35-1.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.10-0.35-1.45
    Equity Share Capital11.9311.9311.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.60-0.29-1.22
    Diluted EPS2.60-0.29-1.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.60-0.29-1.22
    Diluted EPS2.60-0.29-1.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Savera Ind #Savera Industries
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.