Savera Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore, up 47.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore in December 2022 up 47.56% from Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.