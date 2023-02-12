English
    Savera Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore, up 47.56% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savera Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore in December 2022 up 47.56% from Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

    Savera Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.3315.1610.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.3315.1610.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.512.201.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.260.150.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.613.623.24
    Depreciation0.660.620.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.835.103.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.463.461.07
    Other Income0.410.200.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.873.661.41
    Interest0.060.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.813.611.30
    Exceptional Items--2.68--
    P/L Before Tax1.816.291.30
    Tax0.401.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.405.281.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.405.281.30
    Equity Share Capital11.9311.9311.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.184.431.09
    Diluted EPS1.184.431.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.184.431.09
    Diluted EPS1.184.431.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited