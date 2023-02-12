Savera Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore, up 47.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.33 crore in December 2022 up 47.56% from Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

Savera Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2021.

Savera Ind shares closed at 41.50 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)