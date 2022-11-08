Saven Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, up 50.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in September 2022 up 50.15% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 42.2% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 48.62% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

Saven Tech shares closed at 38.65 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 28.41% over the last 12 months.