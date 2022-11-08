English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Saven Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, up 50.15% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saven Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in September 2022 up 50.15% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 42.2% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 48.62% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

    Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

    Close

    Saven Tech shares closed at 38.65 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 28.41% over the last 12 months.

    Saven Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.933.832.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.933.832.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.142.061.50
    Depreciation0.060.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.390.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.331.320.72
    Other Income0.230.180.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.561.491.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.561.491.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.561.491.04
    Tax0.410.370.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.161.120.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.161.120.81
    Equity Share Capital1.091.091.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.030.75
    Diluted EPS1.061.030.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.030.75
    Diluted EPS1.061.030.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Saven Tech #Saven Technologies
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:15 pm