Saven Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 42.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2021 up 42.51% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021 up 54.71% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021 up 45.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2020.

Saven Tech shares closed at 31.60 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)