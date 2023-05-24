Saven Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.53 crore in March 2023 up 13.74% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 39.97% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 33.04% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

Saven Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

Saven Tech shares closed at 41.35 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.