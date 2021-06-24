Saven Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 29.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in March 2021 down 29.13% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 7.72% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021 down 1.16% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2020.

Saven Tech shares closed at 30.10 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and 91.96% over the last 12 months.