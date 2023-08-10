Saven Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, down 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in June 2023 down 10.51% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 50.84% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 down 48.39% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

Saven Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

Saven Tech shares closed at 40.51 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -0.71% over the last 12 months.