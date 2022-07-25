Saven Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, up 62.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in June 2022 up 62.83% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 51.63% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 56.57% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

Saven Tech shares closed at 38.60 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)