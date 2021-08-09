Saven Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 23.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in June 2021 up 23.38% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 80.79% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021 up 65% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2020.

Saven Tech shares closed at 28.65 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -23.29% returns over the last 6 months and 104.50% over the last 12 months.