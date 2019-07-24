Saven Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in June 2019 up 18.81% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2019 up 10.71% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2018.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2018.

Saven Tech shares closed at 16.65 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.45% returns over the last 6 months