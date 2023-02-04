Saven Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 4.5% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.