    Saven Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saven Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 4.5% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

    Saven Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.773.932.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.773.932.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.141.55
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.400.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.081.330.79
    Other Income0.150.230.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.561.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.241.561.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.241.561.14
    Tax0.310.410.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.931.160.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.931.160.89
    Equity Share Capital1.091.091.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.851.060.82
    Diluted EPS0.851.060.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.851.060.82
    Diluted EPS0.851.060.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited