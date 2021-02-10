Saven Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, down 30.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in December 2020 down 30.35% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020 down 34.52% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 31.37% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

Saven Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.

Saven Tech shares closed at 37.35 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 166.60% returns over the last 6 months and 139.73% over the last 12 months.