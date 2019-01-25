Saven Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, up 38.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in December 2018 up 38.58% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 up 282.69% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2018 up 197.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Saven Tech shares closed at 28.30 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 24.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.98% over the last 12 months.