Savani Financia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 2860.87% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Savani Financia shares closed at 14.17 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.82% returns over the last 12 months.