 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Savani Financia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savani Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 2860.87% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Savani Financia shares closed at 14.17 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.82% returns over the last 12 months.

Savani Financial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.03 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.03 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.00 0.00
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.00 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.00 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.00 0.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.00 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.00 0.00
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -- 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.16 -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -- 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.16 -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Savani Financia #Savani Financial
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am