Savani Financia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 26.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 26.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 56.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Savani Financia shares closed at 16.27 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.39% returns over the last 12 months.