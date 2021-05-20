Savani Financia Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 34.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Savani Financia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

Savani Financia shares closed at 9.93 on May 14, 2021 (BSE)