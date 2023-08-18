Savani Financia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 12.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 12.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 1166.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Savani Financia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Savani Financia shares closed at 17.20 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.99% returns over the last 12 months.