 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Savani Financia Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savani Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Savani Financia shares closed at 13.36 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.45% returns over the last 12 months.

Savani Financial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.03 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.03 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.00 --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.00 -- 0.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.02 0.03
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.02 0.03
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Savani Financia #Savani Financial
first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.