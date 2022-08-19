Savani Financia Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Savani Financia shares closed at 13.36 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.45% returns over the last 12 months.