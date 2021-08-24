Savani Financia Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 21.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 21.94% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 41.99% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Savani Financia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Savani Financia shares closed at 11.00 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)