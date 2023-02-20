 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Savani Financia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savani Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 176.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021. Savani Financia shares closed at 16.39 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.12% returns over the last 6 months
Savani Financial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.030.030.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.01--
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses0.000.000.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.080.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.01
Other Income0.00----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.060.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.060.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.060.01
Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.02-0.160.02
Diluted EPS-0.02-0.160.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.02-0.160.02
Diluted EPS-0.02-0.160.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm