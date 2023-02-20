English
    Savani Financia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savani Financial are:Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 176.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.Savani Financia shares closed at 16.39 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.12% returns over the last 6 months
    Savani Financial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.030.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.01--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.000.000.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.080.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.01
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.060.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.060.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.060.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.060.01
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.160.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.160.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.160.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.160.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

