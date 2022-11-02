 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saurashtra Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 177.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2022 down 213.28% from Rs. 7.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 down 442.61% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 61.55 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -31.19% over the last 12 months.

Saurashtra Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.48 214.54 177.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.48 214.54 177.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.00 28.00 36.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.25 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.61 -2.46 1.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.84 11.43 12.19
Depreciation 6.68 6.43 5.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 167.73 173.09 135.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.63 -2.19 -13.20
Other Income 1.61 2.05 2.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.02 -0.15 -10.29
Interest 1.53 1.23 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.55 -1.37 -11.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.55 -1.37 -11.28
Tax -10.93 -0.29 -4.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.62 -1.09 -7.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.62 -1.09 -7.22
Equity Share Capital 70.34 70.34 70.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.22 -0.15 -1.03
Diluted EPS -3.22 -0.15 -1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.22 -0.15 -1.03
Diluted EPS -3.22 -0.15 -1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
