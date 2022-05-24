 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saurashtra Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore in March 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 243.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022 down 123.51% from Rs. 31.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 102.26% from Rs. 52.14 crore in March 2021.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 63.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Saurashtra Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.50 192.25 243.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 226.50 192.25 243.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.19 24.97 34.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.76 0.24 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.79 -16.03 12.69
Power & Fuel 88.82 -- --
Employees Cost 11.53 12.93 14.02
Depreciation 5.80 5.75 4.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.22 158.66 134.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.61 5.73 43.29
Other Income 2.63 2.67 4.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.98 8.40 47.32
Interest 1.42 1.54 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.40 6.86 45.74
Exceptional Items -1.42 -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.81 6.86 45.74
Tax -2.37 2.79 14.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.44 4.07 31.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.44 4.07 31.67
Equity Share Capital 70.32 70.23 69.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 0.58 4.54
Diluted EPS -1.06 0.58 4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 0.58 4.54
Diluted EPS -1.06 0.58 4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:53 pm
