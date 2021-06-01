Saurashtra Cem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.25 crore, up 37.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.25 crore in March 2021 up 37.49% from Rs. 176.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.67 crore in March 2021 up 376.46% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.14 crore in March 2021 up 52.32% from Rs. 34.23 crore in March 2020.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2020.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 82.10 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.28% returns over the last 6 months and 122.19% over the last 12 months.