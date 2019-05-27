Saurashtra Cem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.45 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.45 crore in March 2019 down 10.13% from Rs. 178.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019 down 120.57% from Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019 down 144.37% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2018.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 50.70 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.96% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.