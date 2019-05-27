Saurashtra Cem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.45 crore, down 10.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 160.45 crore in March 2019 down 10.13% from Rs. 178.53 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2019 down 120.57% from Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2019 down 144.37% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2018.
Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 50.70 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.96% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Saurashtra Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|160.45
|158.47
|178.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|160.45
|158.47
|178.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.52
|11.87
|17.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.73
|3.03
|22.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.98
|13.04
|11.04
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.69
|6.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|126.70
|130.14
|127.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.30
|-4.30
|-5.87
|Other Income
|3.51
|2.00
|3.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.78
|-2.30
|-2.23
|Interest
|1.15
|1.12
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.94
|-3.42
|-3.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.20
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.94
|-0.23
|-3.00
|Tax
|-2.52
|0.45
|-29.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.41
|-0.67
|26.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.41
|-0.67
|26.32
|Equity Share Capital
|69.34
|69.19
|69.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.10
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.10
|3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.10
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.10
|3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited