    Saurashtra Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore, up 107.94% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore in June 2023 up 107.94% from Rs. 214.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2023 up 1218.34% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in June 2023 up 449.2% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

    Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

    Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 70.44 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.19% returns over the last 6 months and 31.05% over the last 12 months.

    Saurashtra Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations446.11471.42214.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations446.11471.42214.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.6975.1628.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.610.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.38-8.86-2.46
    Power & Fuel185.77211.56--
    Employees Cost27.9825.1511.43
    Depreciation9.829.846.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.63137.96173.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2719.99-2.19
    Other Income3.403.352.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6723.34-0.15
    Interest1.721.951.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.9521.39-1.37
    Exceptional Items-4.27----
    P/L Before Tax18.6821.39-1.37
    Tax6.537.06-0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1614.33-1.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1614.33-1.09
    Equity Share Capital110.7370.3870.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.101.29-0.15
    Diluted EPS1.091.29-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.101.29-0.15
    Diluted EPS1.091.29-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

