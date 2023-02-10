 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saurashtra Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 192.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 251.16% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 79.51% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

Saurashtra Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.36 186.48 192.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.36 186.48 192.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.44 24.00 24.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 0.25 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.34 9.61 -16.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.64 11.84 12.93
Depreciation 6.90 6.68 5.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.50 167.73 158.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.29 -33.63 5.73
Other Income 3.29 1.61 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.00 -32.02 8.40
Interest 1.62 1.53 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.62 -33.55 6.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.62 -33.55 6.86
Tax 0.53 -10.93 2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.15 -22.62 4.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.15 -22.62 4.07
Equity Share Capital 70.35 70.34 70.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -3.22 0.58
Diluted EPS -0.87 -3.22 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 -3.22 0.58
Diluted EPS -0.87 -3.22 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited