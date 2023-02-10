Saurashtra Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 192.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 251.16% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 79.51% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.
Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 53.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Saurashtra Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|237.36
|186.48
|192.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|237.36
|186.48
|192.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.44
|24.00
|24.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.25
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.34
|9.61
|-16.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.64
|11.84
|12.93
|Depreciation
|6.90
|6.68
|5.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|187.50
|167.73
|158.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.29
|-33.63
|5.73
|Other Income
|3.29
|1.61
|2.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.00
|-32.02
|8.40
|Interest
|1.62
|1.53
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.62
|-33.55
|6.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.62
|-33.55
|6.86
|Tax
|0.53
|-10.93
|2.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.15
|-22.62
|4.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.15
|-22.62
|4.07
|Equity Share Capital
|70.35
|70.34
|70.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-3.22
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-3.22
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-3.22
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-3.22
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited