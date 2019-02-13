Saurashtra Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 158.47 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.47 crore in December 2018 up 11.32% from Rs. 142.35 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2018 down 120.23% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2018 down 70.89% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2017.
Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 38.50 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.29% returns over the last 6 months and -55.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Saurashtra Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.47
|134.32
|141.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.03
|Total Income From Operations
|158.47
|134.32
|142.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.87
|11.49
|11.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.03
|-9.62
|-7.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|45.70
|Employees Cost
|13.04
|11.96
|10.71
|Depreciation
|4.69
|4.50
|3.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.14
|120.64
|76.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.30
|-4.66
|2.08
|Other Income
|2.00
|1.09
|2.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-3.57
|4.40
|Interest
|1.12
|1.43
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.42
|-5.00
|3.39
|Exceptional Items
|3.20
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-5.00
|3.39
|Tax
|0.45
|-1.28
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-3.72
|3.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-3.72
|3.32
|Equity Share Capital
|69.19
|69.19
|69.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.54
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited