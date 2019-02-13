Saurashtra Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 158.47 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.47 crore in December 2018 up 11.32% from Rs. 142.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2018 down 120.23% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2018 down 70.89% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2017.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 38.50 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.29% returns over the last 6 months and -55.62% over the last 12 months.