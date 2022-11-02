Saurashtra Cem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.48 crore in September 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 177.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.55 crore in September 2022 down 214.91% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.25 crore in September 2022 down 446.54% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 61.55 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -31.19% over the last 12 months.