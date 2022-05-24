Saurashtra Cem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore in March 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 243.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022 down 118.58% from Rs. 31.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 101.94% from Rs. 52.12 crore in March 2021.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 63.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)