Saurashtra Cem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 176.93 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.93 crore in March 2020 up 10.27% from Rs. 160.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2020 up 221.5% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in March 2020 up 1810% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2019.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2019.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 39.20 on May 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -18.59% over the last 12 months.