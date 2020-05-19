App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saurashtra Cem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 176.93 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.93 crore in March 2020 up 10.27% from Rs. 160.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2020 up 221.5% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in March 2020 up 1810% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2019.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2019.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 39.20 on May 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -18.59% over the last 12 months.

Saurashtra Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations176.93152.19160.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations176.93152.19160.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.7314.7327.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.51-1.825.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.3611.8111.98
Depreciation5.974.804.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses110.9897.35120.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3825.32-10.33
Other Income2.851.753.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2327.08-6.81
Interest1.301.101.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9325.97-7.97
Exceptional Items-16.00----
P/L Before Tax10.9325.97-7.97
Tax4.317.04-2.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.6218.93-5.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.6218.93-5.45
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.6218.93-5.45
Equity Share Capital69.5269.4869.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.952.72-0.79
Diluted EPS0.952.70-0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.952.72-0.79
Diluted EPS0.952.70-0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 19, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Saurashtra Cem #Saurashtra Cement

