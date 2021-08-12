Saurashtra Cem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 164.99 crore, up 69.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.99 crore in June 2021 up 69.28% from Rs. 97.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2021 up 56.21% from Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.69 crore in June 2021 up 57.84% from Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2020.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2020.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 111.95 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)