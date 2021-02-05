Saurashtra Cem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 206.47 crore, up 35.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.47 crore in December 2020 up 35.67% from Rs. 152.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.65 crore in December 2020 up 9.1% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2020 up 15.68% from Rs. 31.88 crore in December 2019.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2019.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 62.70 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.49% returns over the last 6 months and 45.81% over the last 12 months.